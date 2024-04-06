Five more suspected drug poisoning deaths in Waterloo Region
An advocacy group has extended a community drug alert after five more suspected drug poisoning deaths in Waterloo Region.
Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy (WRIDS) said the deaths happened between March 28 and April 5.
It comes after the group first put out an alert on March 27 following three suspected drug overdose/poisoning deaths between March 19 and March 26.
In a media release, the group said the Kitchener Consumption and Treatment Services Drug Checking Program detected Fentanyl, various Fentanyl analogues, Xylazine, and several other concerning substances.
The release stated there are concerns surrounding a light beige substance and a substance that may appear dark green, brown, or close to black.
They say any connection between the substances and the deaths is not known at this time.
