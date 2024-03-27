Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region
A community drug alert has been issued for Waterloo Region.
The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.
WRIDS says the unregulated drug supply is unpredictable. Drug overdoses and poisonings may require more naloxone and unexpected reactions could happen, it continued.
The Kitchener CTS Drug Checking Program has recently detected samples of fentanyl combined with various new fentanyl analogues, bromazolam, xylazine, and medetomidine/dexmedetomidine.
It’s not known if any of these substances were involved in the recent fatal drug poisonings.
More to come.
