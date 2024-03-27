KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three die of suspected drug poisonings in one week in Waterloo Region

    A naloxone kit is displayed in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito) A naloxone kit is displayed in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday August 31, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
    Share

    A community drug alert has been issued for Waterloo Region.

    The Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) says from March 19 to March 26, three people have died of suspected drug poisonings.

    WRIDS says the unregulated drug supply is unpredictable. Drug overdoses and poisonings may require more naloxone and unexpected reactions could happen, it continued.

    The Kitchener CTS Drug Checking Program has recently detected samples of fentanyl combined with various new fentanyl analogues, bromazolam, xylazine, and medetomidine/dexmedetomidine.

    It’s not known if any of these substances were involved in the recent fatal drug poisonings.

    More to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News