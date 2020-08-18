KITCHENER -- Public health officials in Waterloo Region have reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 1,433 cases of the disease in Waterloo Region. That number includes 1,274 resolved cases and 119 deaths.

That leaves 40 active cases in the region, three of which are currently in hospital.

There are no outbreaks in the region anymore after the outbreak at A. R. Goudie long-term care was declared over.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 59,974 COVID-19 tests done in Waterloo Region.

Ontario reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Tuesday, the highest number since the end of July when provincial officials reported 134 new cases.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the uptick is mostly due to localized increases in a few public health units. There were 17 reported in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.

Twenty-seven of the province's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting no new cases at all.

There have been a total of 40,870 cases in Ontario to date, including 37,126 resolved cases and 2,793 deaths.

The province processed over 23,000 tests on Tuesday.