

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





The first annual Canadian Clogging Convention is being held in Waterloo Region.

Participants have come from around the world with their wooden shoes and dancing skills.

The two-day event is taking place at the Inn of Waterloo.

There are over 1,000 people at the event, from all over the world.

This is the first convention of its kind in Canada.

The event includes classes, a dinner party and performances.

"In our studio we have six-year-olds on the floor with 76-year-olds and I think that's one of the beautiful things about it. It's not just geared to one age range. And it can be as simplistic or as challenging as you want to make it," says event organizer Judy Waymouth.

People can still come out to the event to participate, or watch, by registering at the door.