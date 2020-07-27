KITCHENER -- Several firefighters were taken to hospital to get treatment for heat exhaustion while battling two separate house fires in Cambridge on Monday.

Crews from all six Cambridge stations were called to the fire on Linden Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

Firefighters from all 6 Cambridge Stations have worked hard to control the fire which has involved 3 rowhouse dwellings. No civilian injuries. 1 Firefighter has gone to hospital with heat exhaustion. CFD Investgators are on scene to determine cause, origin and circumstances. https://t.co/HxvyRWntEv — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) July 27, 2020

In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said there were three row houses involved in the fire.

At this hour a major Fire in a residential neighborhood in ⁦@cityofcambridge⁩ on Linden drive pic.twitter.com/BcGhTCjs0i — Tyler Calver (@TylerCalver) July 27, 2020

No one else was injured in the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Fire crews also responded to another blaze on Monday evening in Galt. Two other firefighters were taken to hospital for heat exhaustion from that second fire.

A fire on Rouse Avenue was sending lots of smoke into the air. Firefighters were called there around 5:30 p.m.

Waterloo regional police tweeted that several houses were on fire. Officials said the damage is estimated at $1.5 million in that fire.