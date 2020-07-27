Advertisement
Firefighters taken to hospital for heat exhaustion while battling Cambridge fires
KITCHENER -- Several firefighters were taken to hospital to get treatment for heat exhaustion while battling two separate house fires in Cambridge on Monday.
Crews from all six Cambridge stations were called to the fire on Linden Drive shortly after 2 p.m.
In a tweet, the Cambridge Fire Department said there were three row houses involved in the fire.
No one else was injured in the fire.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
Fire crews also responded to another blaze on Monday evening in Galt. Two other firefighters were taken to hospital for heat exhaustion from that second fire.
A fire on Rouse Avenue was sending lots of smoke into the air. Firefighters were called there around 5:30 p.m.
Waterloo regional police tweeted that several houses were on fire. Officials said the damage is estimated at $1.5 million in that fire.