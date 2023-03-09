Fire tears through Norfolk County restaurant

Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a large restaurant fire south of Simcoe, Ont.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the establishment, off of Highway 24, just after 4 p.m.

“It appears that everybody has gotten out the restaurant and firefighters are doing a great job of preventing it from spreading to a nearby residence,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a video posted to Twitter. “They’re working as hard as they can right now.”

Firefighters managed to contain the flames by 5 p.m.

Highway 24 was closed between St. John’s Road East at Lynn Valley Road, but reopened just before 9 p.m.