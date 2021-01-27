PERTH EAST -- Fire destroyed a popular Stratford-area motel on Tuesday, leaving one personal seriously injured.

Officials consider the Forest Motel a total loss. Smoke continued to pour from the roof the day after the fire started.

Fire crews first responded to the scene on Forest Road in Perth East at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, arriving to find the structure engulfed in flames.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire and officials have not yet provided a damage estimate.

The motel is in a secluded area just east of Stratford and is known to many as a hidden gem, making it a considerable loss for the community. The company's website also shows that it had been offering winter activities like snowshoeing, ice skating and cross-country skiing.

Crews held the scene overnight as they carried out the investigation, which continued on Wednesday.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to help with the investigation.