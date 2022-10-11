Fire erupts at Kitchener encampment

A fire at an encampment in Kitchener has caused a large emergency response.

The large fire could be seen Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. at the site on the corner of Victoria and Weber streets. The smoke filled the air and could be spotted from kilometers away.

Several police officers, paramedics, and firefighters were called to the scene.

A fire at an encampment in Kitchener. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener) (Oct. 11, 2022)

As of around 10 a.m., the fire had been put out.

Police shut down Victoria Street from Weber Street to Duke Street and were asking the public to avoid the area. Around 10:50 a.m., the road was reopened.

Crews say no one was injured.

A resident of the encampment tells CTV News it was a friend's home made of wood that caught on fire. He says that when people noticed the flames, they tried to put it out while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

"We're just trying to throw water and trying to get things away from it like the propane tanks so it doesn't blow in the air and it doesn't cause an explosion," said resident Dean Daly.

Kitchener Fire says prevention officers will be investigating the cause. Police also confirmed an investigation was ongoing and more information would provided when available.

This is a developing story. More to come.