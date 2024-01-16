Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment

Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to St. George’s Square around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, one tent was engulfed in flames, police said.

People began living in the square a couple months ago and the encampment is now made up of around a dozen tents.

Police said encampment residents were evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames, but have since been allowed to return.

Fire investigators on scene said they don't believe anyone was in the tent that caught fire when the flames broke out.

There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

In neighbouring Waterloo Region, there were three fires at local encampments over a six day period at the end of November.

At the time, advocates said it was a reminder of the need for emergency shelters and affordable permanent housing.

“With the winter months, people will do anything and everything they need to do to survive and stay warm,” Nikki Britton, a social worker with The Working Centre, said.