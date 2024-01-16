KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Fire destroys tent at downtown Guelph encampment

    Fire tape surrounds debris following a fire at an encampment in St. George's Square in Guelph on Jan. 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Fire tape surrounds debris following a fire at an encampment in St. George's Square in Guelph on Jan. 16, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Guelph police say no one was hurt after a fire at an encampment in downtown Guelph.

    Emergency crews were called to St. George’s Square around 1:22 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, one tent was engulfed in flames, police said.

    People began living in the square a couple months ago and the encampment is now made up of around a dozen tents. 

    Police said encampment residents were evacuated while firefighters extinguished the flames, but have since been allowed to return.

    Fire investigators on scene said they don't believe anyone was in the tent that caught fire when the flames broke out.

    There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

    In neighbouring Waterloo Region, there were three fires at local encampments over a six day period at the end of November.

    At the time, advocates said it was a reminder of the need for emergency shelters and affordable permanent housing.

    “With the winter months, people will do anything and everything they need to do to survive and stay warm,” Nikki Britton, a social worker with The Working Centre, said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Our universities are the light of the world. Stop selling them short

    Immigration Minister Marc Miller was candid in assessing the current situation for foreign students in Canada, calling it "out of control" and "disconcerting," writes Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. But the former NDP leader adds Miller must now prescribe the right cure for our ailing universities without killing the patient.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News