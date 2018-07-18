

CTV Kitchener





A barn in North Dumfries is destroyed after going up in flames on Tuesday.

Firefighters received the call to the property on Roseville Road between Northumberland Street and Trussler Road just before 5:30 p.m.

Approximately 30 firefighters from three stations battled the flames.

Fire officials say crews initially focused their attention on cooling a nearby house and some grass to keep the flames from spreading.

“We did have some strong winds and it was headed right for the house,” says North Dumfries Fire Chief Robert Shantz. “That was our immediate area of concern to protect the house and cool the house down.”

He says there was no livestock in the barn and no people were hurt in the blaze.

“The barn was full of fairly fresh day that had just been put in about two weeks ago,” says Shantz.

The fire chief also notes there had been some renovations to the floor of the barn.

Firefighters remained at the property overnight to monitor hotspots and allow the barn to burn into its foundation.

On Wednesday morning the fire chief said the barn was still smoldering and crews will assess later in the day whether or not to tear the remainder of the barn down.

The cause of the fire along with a damage estimate is still under investigation.

There was also a minor collision on Wednesday morning after the fire chief says a vehicle crossed a barricade and collided with one of their fire trucks.

No injuries were reported and the truck is still in operation.