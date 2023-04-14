Fire damages Brantford chip wagon

Brantford Fire Services says a chip wagon was damaged in a fire.

Fire officials said it happened on Thursday at the chip wagon on Darling Street.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Fire officials said although there was a significant amount of smoke at the fry stand, no one was hurt.

The cause has not yet been determined, and there’s no word on when the business is set to reopen.