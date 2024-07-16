Fire causes $2.5M in damage at Mitchell, Ont. turnip farm

There were no injuries after a fire in Mitchell, Ont. Monday but it did cause significant damage to a building at a turnip farm.

Firefighters from several municipalities were called to a property on 6115 West Perth Line 39 around 3:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire at a building owned by Stovel-Siemon Ltd.

Bill Hunter, fire chief with the Township of Perth East’s fire and emergency service, said the fire resulted in “the total loss of [the farm’s] new processing plant.”

According to Hunter, the damage estimate is about $2.5 million.

Fire personnel from Monkton, Atwood, Listowel, Sebringville, Milverton, Shakespeare and Seaforth responded to the scene.

No cause could be determined at this time and the fire is not considered suspicious.