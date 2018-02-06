

CTV Kitchener





A fire that prompted a big emergency response at the Safety-Kleen facility in Breslau is not considered suspicious.

The fire broke out before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the company’s oil recycling plant, which was evacuated.

While a number of people received minor injuries related to minor burns and smoke inhalation, initial reports indicated that nobody was seriously hurt.

Fire officials said the flames were caused by hot oil, and the fire was mostly extinguished before firefighters arrived.