Crews from three fire stations were called to a Woolwich Township business Thursday morning in response to a fire.

Firefighters from Elmira, St. Jacobs and Floradale were dispatched to the Northfield Drive business in response to a chimney fire. The flames quickly spread to a wall.

Deputy Woolwich fire chief Dennis Aldous says an employee of the business helped get the flames under control and prevent the fire from being much worse.

No injuries were reported. A damage estimate was not immediately available.