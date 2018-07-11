

CTV Kitchener





This long stretch of hot, dry weather has prompted a series of fire bans in communities across southern Ontario.

They include the majority of Perth County, Muskoka, West Parry Sound, Owen Sound, Brock Township, Kawartha Lakes, Ramara Township, Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay Township. Algonquin Park has also declared a fire ban.

Mapleton Township is the latest area to implement a fire ban.

No open-air fires are permitted, even for those who have already been given a permit.

The ban includes agricultural, brush pile, burn barrel, recreational and outdoor fireplaces or chimineas. Cooking fires are only permitted on campsites between noon and midnight.

The bans remain in effect until further notice.

Meanwhile, Guelph is limited outdoor water usage. The city says the weather has placed increased demand on the water system so it is now enforcing “Level 1 Yellow” restrictions. That means lawns can only be watered between 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., based on your address. Homeowners with an even address number can water on even-numbered days, and homes with odd-numbered addresses can water on odd-numbered days.

The heat is also being blamed for the deaths of 70 people in Quebec. Officials say it could also be responsible for three deaths here in Ontario.