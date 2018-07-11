

The hot and dry conditions have prompted officials to issue a burn ban across much of Perth County.

The Township of Perth East says fire bans are in place for Perth East, Perth South, and the municipality of West Perth.

The most recent information from the Canadian Wildland Fire Information System.



Fire Danger is a relative index of how easy it is to ignite vegetation, how difficult a fire may be to control, and how much damage a fire may do.



Our #BurnBan is still in effect. pic.twitter.com/RLPB2XmSsq — William R. Hunter (@ChiefBillHunter) July 10, 2018

It says all active and pending burn permits have been cancelled and staff is working on reaching out to residents who already have active permits.

The only exception is cooking fires at campsites between the hours of 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Fire officials are warning everyone to be vigilant especially when disposing of cigarette butts or operating equipment and machinery.