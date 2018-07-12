

CTV Kitchener





Another day without rain and another community is calling for a fire ban.

Brant County issued the ban on Thursday due the dry conditions and hot temperatures expected this weekend.

All fires, including those with an open-air burn permit, are prohibited.

It includes agricultural, brush pile, burn barrels, campfires and open fireplaces. Portable gas or propane stoves are permitted as long as they are at least three metres away from buildings and flammable objects.

Fire bans have also been issues in Mapleton Township, Perth County, Muskoka, West Parry Sound, Owen Sound, Brock Township, Kawartha Lakes, Ramara Township, Penetanguishene, Midland, Tiny and Tay Township, and Algonquin Park.