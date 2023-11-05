Final frame: Kitchener bowling alley closing after 64 years

A Kitchener landmark is closing its doors after 64 years in the community.

Sunday is the last day at Towne Bowl, at the corner of King Street East and Ottawa Street North.

The family-operated business posted the news back in August.

“We are sad to announce that after 64 years, Towne Bowl will be closing,” they said on Facebook. “We have made lifelong friendships over the years, and we will seeing everyone on the daily. Thank you for your dedication to not only us, but the sport of 5-pin bowling.”

Bowlers were encouraged to stop by Sunday to say farewell.

“Jim, Jamie and Brett will all be there so come in for one last strike, or just to say goodbye,” the Facebook post said.

No details have been shared about what will happen to the building or property.