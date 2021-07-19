Advertisement
Fentanyl, prescription drugs seized from Brantford motel
Published Monday, July 19, 2021 4:10PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Brantford police seized suspected fentanyl and other prescription drugs from a motel last week.
Officers performed a search warrant at the motel, located on Colborne Street, on July 15.
During the search, officials said they found 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, prescription drugs, a prohibited weapon and cash.
A 45-year-old Brantford man is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.
He was released with a future court date.