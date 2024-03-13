Fencing goes up in University District ahead of St. Patrick's Day

Preparations are underway as Waterloo braces for St. Patrick’s Day.

March 17 – which falls on a Sunday this year – sees thousands of students descend on the University District for a massive unsanctioned street party.

On Wednesday morning, crews were putting up fencing along Ezra Avenue, which has traditionally been the epicentre of St. Patrick’s Day festivities. The city has blocked off Ezra for the past several years, prompting students to move the party to nearby Marshall Street.

Speaking last year, Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said Ezra’s layout – a short street with few access points – created challenges for emergency responders.

"First of all, we would absolutely prefer it not happen,” McCabe said. “If it is happening, one of our priorities is to ensure the people who are attending are safe, or as safe as possible. So that’s really the reason for moving off Ezra, because it's a very contained area and difficult to get into if there is an emergency to respond to."

Waterloo regional police laid 232 charges during St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year. Eighty per cent of those were for liquor act or traffic violations.

Parking restrictions

Parking restrictions will also be in effect Saturday and Sunday. The area impacted is bordered by Albert Street, Columbia Street, Weber Street and Bridgeport Road.

In a release Tuesday, the city said any vehicle parked on the street in the prohibited area will be ticketed, even if the driver has a registered overnight parking exemption.

Street parking is not allowed in the area shown in red on Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17. (City of Waterloo)