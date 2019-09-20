

CTV Kitchener





Police say a Brantford man and his son have been arrested on child porn charges.

Officers seized a number of electronic devices from a home on Hayhurst Road back on July 4.

A forensic examination allegedly found child pornography and evidence of child exploitation.

Police say one victim, between the ages of 12 and 16, was identified during their investigation.

Another search warrant was conducted at the residence on Sept. 19 and officers removed another computer.

They say a 52-year-old man and his 19-year-old son have now been arrested.

The father has been charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

The son has been charged with possession of child pornography and making child pornography.