Fatal shooting investigation underway in Kitchener

    One person has died after a shooting in Kitchener.

    Waterloo regional police first posted online about the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.

    Officers are in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.

    In an update around 6:30 a.m., police say it was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to public safety.

    More to come.

