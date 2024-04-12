Fatal shooting investigation underway in Kitchener
One person has died after a shooting in Kitchener.
Waterloo regional police first posted online about the incident around 5:45 a.m. on Friday.
Officers are in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard.
In an update around 6:30 a.m., police say it was a targeted shooting and there is no threat to public safety.
More to come.
