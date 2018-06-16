

CTV Kitchener





It’s been five years since Jay Kumar lost his fight with a rare but aggressive brain tumour.

He was 13 years old.

A three-on-three basketball tournament, the Kumar Classic, has been held every year since his death to raise money for brain tumour research.

“One of our main goals of this tournament is to bring awareness to brain tumours because we don’t want this tragedy to happen to anyone else,” Devanshi Singh, Jay’s sister, said.

When Jay started experiencing symptoms, he and his family thought it might be vertigo or a bad flu.

They never imagined it was a brain tumour.

The basketball tournament, which allows the family to remember Jay in a positive light, has raised over $20,000 to date.

This year, over 250 players came out to play and support the cause, including many of Jay’s former teammates.

His youngest sister, two-year-old Jaya, never got the chance to meet her brother, but her name carries his legacy.