A special celebration of life is being held for a Waterloo man who went missing on a hike back on January 9.

Rick Eastep had been on the Lost Coast Trail in Northern California.

Eastep texted his shuttle driver saying he was injured, but because of bad reception, that message wasn’t received until hours later.

Search teams found a backpack and supplies believed to have belonged to Eastep, but the 32-year-old was nowhere to be found.

The University of Waterloo said Eastep was a presentation technologies specialist in their IT department.

In an obituary, Eastep’s family said that hiking was his passion and he had previously trekked through B.C., the Yukon, Cape Breton Island, Algonquin Park and Norway.

A celebration of life has been set for Sunday at the Alma Community Centre.

His family says it’s an opportunity for those who loved Eastep to share stories of his life.