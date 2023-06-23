Families of victims demand review of Mark Smich’s prison transfer

The families of two people killed by Mark Smich are urging the federal government to re-evaluate his prison transfer.

Smich and Dellen Millard were convicted in the murders of Laura Babcock and Tim Bosma.

Smich was moved to a medium-security prison in 2021, a decision that has sparked fresh concerns in light of the recent controversy surrounding the transfer of serial killer Paul Bernardo.

Laura Babcock's mother, Linda, spoke with the Canadian Press, questioning why someone who had taken the lives of two people and even wrote a song about it would be relocated to a more comfortable environment. Linda's statement refers to a video that was entered as evidence during Smich's trial for the killing of Laura Babcock in 2012.

Initially, both Smich and Millard, his accomplice, were sent to a maximum-security prison outside of Kingston for the murders of Babcock and Bosma. However, the families claim they were not notified or provided any explanation regarding the transfer of Smich to a medium-security facility.

The families of the victims are now appealing to the federal government to review the decision, saying there needs to be more transparency and accountability in such cases. They’re seeking answers regarding the transfer and hope that their concerns will be addressed.