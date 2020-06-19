Advertisement
#FaceMaskFriday: Social media campaign encourages mask use in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region is encouraging people to wear masks through the #FaceMaskFriday social media campaign (Twitter: ROWPublicHealth)
KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has launched a new social media campaign encouraging people to wear non-medical masks when indoors or using transit.
Residents are encouraged to post a picture of their mask on social media, using #FaceMaskFriday.
"(We) want to change the social norms in our community so that this becomes the new normal," said Acting Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Julie Emili at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday.
Regional officials say they're working with businesses in the area on the campaign.
"We're connecting with local businesses to understand their perspective on the wearing of masks and their establishment's possible and how we can support them," Regional Chair Karen Redman said.
Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory, in Waterloo Region.
Last week, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said anyone working at or visiting a business in the region would need to wear a mask.
Waterloo Region officials say they're following provincial and federal guidelines, which encourage mask use when physical distancing isn't possible.
"Public health encourages all of us who can wear a mask to do so, but let's also remember to be kind and sensitive to those who cannot wear a mask for a variety of reasons," Redman said.