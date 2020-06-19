KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has launched a new social media campaign encouraging people to wear non-medical masks when indoors or using transit.

Residents are encouraged to post a picture of their mask on social media, using #FaceMaskFriday.

Protect each other. Wear a mask. When you are indoors or taking transit, wearing a mask helps protect those around you. We encourage you to share your face mask selfie or 'maskie'. Tag us and use #FaceMaskFriday to show your support! pic.twitter.com/g3WLncVNbI — Region of Waterloo Public Health (@ROWPublicHealth) June 19, 2020

"(We) want to change the social norms in our community so that this becomes the new normal," said Acting Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Julie Emili at the region's COVID-19 update on Friday.

Regional officials say they're working with businesses in the area on the campaign.

"We're connecting with local businesses to understand their perspective on the wearing of masks and their establishment's possible and how we can support them," Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

Earlier this week @RegionWaterloo buildings slowly began phased reopening, thank you to all of our hardworking staff. @ROWPublicHealth recommends anyone who can wear a mask do so when physical distancing is not possible #FaceMaskFriday https://t.co/9LOBAx2GZX pic.twitter.com/OVn9inCfI6 — Karen Redman (@Redman4Region) June 19, 2020

Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory, in Waterloo Region.

Last week, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said anyone working at or visiting a business in the region would need to wear a mask.

Waterloo Region officials say they're following provincial and federal guidelines, which encourage mask use when physical distancing isn't possible.

"Public health encourages all of us who can wear a mask to do so, but let's also remember to be kind and sensitive to those who cannot wear a mask for a variety of reasons," Redman said.

We are all in this together! Wearing a mask helps protect those around you. Let’s protect each other #facemaskfriday pic.twitter.com/GutnFZNUVs — Township of Woolwich (@Woolwichupdates) June 19, 2020

Happy #FaceMaskFriday!��Staff at our drive-thru testing clinic are reminding you to protect yourself and each other by wearing a mask in any situation where physical distancing is difficult. Share your mask selfies and help make mask wearing part of our new normal. pic.twitter.com/rucEP0Zfvc — Grand River Hospital (@grhospitalkw) June 19, 2020