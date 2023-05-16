Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion

There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him.

Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.

While Hasan has admitted to stabbing Vasilije to death in spring 2017, he says she attacked him first and then he blacked out.

Throughout his first four days on the stand, Hasan spoke quietly, with the judge often asking him to speak up.

But on Tuesday, he broke down in tears, telling the court he did not mean to kill Vasilije and showing intense emotion for the first time since the trial began.

“I should be in jail for a very long time, but I swear to god, I lost control. Convict me for life, I don’t care… but, I blacked out. Don’t try to say I did this in the right mind,” Hasan said, in part.

“I killed her, yes. I didn’t do this out of anger. I didn’t do this because we didn’t get back together. It happened because I was a [..] idiot, it’s all just hitting me.”

Hasan’s outburst came at the very end of Crown lawyers’ cross-examination of him.

Prior to that, Tuesday morning’s testimony went through the final hours of Vasilije’s life.

The Crown was skeptical of Hasan’s claims that on the night of April 17, the pair got back together and after reconciling, Hasan admitted to previous infidelity and giving Vasilije an STI, prompting her to attack him with a knife.

Members of Vasilije’s family and friends cried in the courtroom as Hasan spoke about the stabbing and then running away. Hasan said he fled because he was selfish and scared.

The cross-examination is now over, with the trial near its conclusion. It will soon be up to jurors to decided whether to convict Hasan of second-degree murder or manslaughter.