

CTV Kitchener





Authorities are trying to piece together an unusual incident in a west Kitchener neighbourhood.

A report of a fire brought emergency crews to a home on Cherrytree Court, near Westheights and Driftwood drives, shortly after noon Tuesday.

The fire itself was small, and was extinguished by a neighbour before it could cause significant damage. The one person inside the home when the fire began was not injured.

According to the Kitchener Fire Department, investigators believe the fire was sparked by an explosion in the home’s garage.

Fire investigators do not believe there is anything criminal or suspicious about the incident.