The Waterloo Park advisory committee met on Wednesday night to discuss updates to the city’s parks master plan.

They say they’re particularly excited about the Silver Lake project, which includes open entrances, better pathways and a water play feature on the west side of the park.

Landscaping and wayfinding are also on the agenda.

Many of the changes are expected in 2019.

The $772,000 improvement to Silver Lake was approved in January.

The committee’s next public meeting is scheduled for April 10.