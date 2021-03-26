KITCHENER -- Public health officials say there is evidence of COVID-19 transmitting at a bar in Owen Sound on St. Patrick’s Day and that they haven’t been able to reach everyone who might have been exposed.

So far, two cases of COVID-19 have been connected to The Pub on 1005 Second Avenue East. Close contacts of the two infected people have been notified.

Grey Bruce Health Unit is urging anyone who was there on Mar. 17 or 18 to get tested and call them if they’re experiencing symptoms.

Officials add that there is no risk to those who were at the bar on other days.