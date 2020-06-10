The Ever After Music Festival has been officially postponed to June of next year.

The sixth annual event was originally scheduled to take place this coming weekend at Bingemans in Kitchener.

According to a statement on Ever After’s website, organizers were looking to reschedule for another weekend in 2020, but did want to put 25,000 festival attendees, DJs, and local residents at risk.

All tickets and lodging packages purchased for this year’s event will be eligible for either the 2021 and 2022 iterations.