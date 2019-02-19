

CTV Kitchener





Jim Hammill speaks out for the first time after being removed as Erwin Hymer Group’s CEO.

He says he understands the frustration of the fired workers, but says he’s not to blame.

On Monday, CTV Kitchener knocked on his door. He said he wasn’t interested in an interview.

Three hours later, he sent a lengthy email stating he and his family have received threats online. He has been in contact with police as workers rallied outside a Cambridge plant.

Receivership filings show the company had $300 million in liabilities and no way of paying employees.

The documents also say Corner Flag LLC loaned $5 million to Erwin Hymer days before workers were terminated. The company is now a whole subsidiary of Corner Flag.

Hamill says he understands why workers would blame him, the top employee in Canada. He adds that the workers are “the best people”.

He adds that hopes that a buyer is found, he had nothing to do with the receivership process, and will personally give references to any employee who asks.

Hamill is asking that people stop threatening his family.