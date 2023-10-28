'Ensure doors and windows are locked': Police trying to identify man in Peeping Tom investigation

Waterloo Regional Police have released the photo of a man they want to speak to as they investigate reports of a prowler in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

"We do want to encourage people to be mindful of their personal safety," said Melissa Quarrie, the WRPS Public Information Officer.

An unknown man has allegedly been peering into windows in the Meinzinger Park area, and specifically Barbara Crescent and Avalon Place, several times since the end of September.

"The first report that we received was actually earlier this week however the incidents are dating back to the end of September," explained Quarrie.

Mike Orendi has been living in the Meinzinger Park area for five years and said that the neighbourhood is generally safe.

"Overall it's a good neighbourhood, good neighbours, everyone's really friendly and looks after each other."

So he was surprised to hear about a prowler in the area.

"Kinda came to shock when I heard about that on the radio yesterday so I informed my neighbour next door and she just kind of shook her head saying ‘wow.’ Hopefully they catch this guy."

Orendi said while he hasn’t experienced the incidents like some of his neighbours have, the idea of someone approaching homes nearby is unsettling.

"Who knows nowadays, I mean it's a pretty messed up world. Everybody's got to look after each other and just be careful," he said.

Photo of a man police are trying to identify in prowler investigation. (Source: WRPS)

Police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and be mindful of their safety.

"So we do encourage residents to ensure that their doors and their windows are locked at all times regardless of whether they're home or not,” Quarrie said. “It's especially important to contact police if you observe any suspicious activity or suspicious persons in your area, particularly prowlers."

"Just keep your doors locked and keep an eye on things, if something looks suspicious then call police,” said Orendi. “They usually respond extremely fast in this neighbourhood."

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact WRPS at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.