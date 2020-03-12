KITCHENER -- Water is running high and so are emotions in New Hamburg, as residents got a look at a new report outlining suggestions to prevent flooding in Wilmot Township.

The Grand River Conservation Authority invited community members to meet on Wednesday night and hear the results of the town’s first flood mitigation study since the 1980’s.

The report outlined seven options that may lower water levels.

"This was a really high-level feasibility study and it was a short duration due to the federal funding that we had," said Janet Ivey, GRCA subwatershed planning co-ordinator.

From option number one, a full widening of the Nith River where properties would need to be purchased and potentially demolished, to number seven, vegetation maintenance.

Another option includes improvements to homes and businesses only, with tax dollars helping to waterproof basements.

"Our next step is to have a conversation with municipalities and other levels of government to consider which of these options have strong support to move forward and what funding options might be available," said Ivey.

The costs for these plans run into the tens of millions of dollars and completion time lines range from five years to more than a century.

But no matter which option is ultimately chosen, the flood risk will never be zero.

With residents at the meeting expressing concerns that flooding is impacting their quality of life, in addition to their property and bank accounts.

"The town should be prospering not be in the middle of the flood all the time with people's lives at risk right," said one resident.

It will take years for an option to chosen and put in motion, for now residents of New Hamburg are encouraged to reach out to their local MP, MPP and municipal leaders with their frustrations.