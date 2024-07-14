Emergency services searching for two people after report of boaters in distress on Grand River
Emergency services are searching for two people who may have been in distress on the Grand River in Kitchener.
Officials were told two people were in distress along the river on July 13 around 9:30 p.m.
Waterloo Regional Police, Kitchener Fire Department and paramedics began searching for the pair in the treacherous water.
Despite their efforts, they were unable to find anyone and the police sent out their Remote Piloted Vehicle, a drone, to help with the search.
Ontario Provincial Police, Waterloo Regional REACT, Cambridge Fire Department, Grand River Conservation Authority, Kitchener Fire Department and the Region of Waterloo are now helping with the ongoing search for the missing people.
