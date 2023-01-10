Emergency services respond to gas leak in Brantford

The Brantford Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the area of 15 Baxter Street as crews respond to a natural gas leak.

Brantford police say the leak was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday and a couple of homes were evacuated a precaution.

Police say the leak was the result of a crash and traffic investigators are on scene, but declined to provide further information.

No injures were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.