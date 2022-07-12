Elora teen dies day after fundraiser for cancer research
Elora teen dies day after fundraiser for cancer research
A young girl from Elora diagnosed with a rare form of cancer died on Sunday, just one day after rallying the community to raise money for cancer research.
Addison Hill, who also went by Addy, had been battling a rare form of cancer called angiosarcoma since last year. On July 1, she was given just days to live.
“Her laughter and smile were contagious, and I can hear it if I close my eyes,” said Jessica Hill, Addy’s mother.
Addy still had so much planned, especially with July being sarcoma awareness month.
On Friday, she turned 14, the same day she launched a two-day fundraiser for sarcoma research and treatment.
It was held at Centre Wellington District High School in Fergus and included a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and a family fun day.
“Everyone just rallied around us, the community, I’ve just been riding this high with mixed emotions while at the same time grieving her death. It’s just been a rollercoaster,” her mother said.
While Addy was too sick to go, those who attended described the turnout as overwhelming.
“How many people essentially joined team Addy for Saturday to come support the event, to come work at the event, to be part of it in some way. I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Curt McQueen, Addy’s principal at Elora Public School.
Addy followed through on her mission until the very end.
“I honestly think she held on because she passed the next day,” said Jessica Hill.
Before Addy took her final breath, her mother said she wanted to make sure the fundraiser was a success - and it was, given the initial fundraising goal was set at $14,000.
“By the time summer is over, and we present that cheque to SickKids, we’ll be over $100,000, close to $200,000,” her mother said. “No parents should have to bury their babies, so this will be an annual thing. We’ll just keep going.”
It’s something the SickKids Foundation is grateful for.
“They're going to use the funds raised to better understand (sarcoma) and better understand how to treat it,” said Lisa Charendoff, an associate director at SickKids Foundation.
“That desire to help others. And as a community, as a society, what more do we want?” Charendoff added.
Addy is not someone the staff at SickKids will ever forget. Here are some of the notes sent to her family after learning of her passing:
Addy leaves behind her mother, father, sister and a tight circle of family and friends with a hole that will be impossible to fill.
“Her presence, her laughter, her smile. She always made a loud presence wherever she was. You always knew Addison was in the room,” her mother said.
But that presence isn’t gone entirely. With every donation made, family helped and fundraiser held in her honour, they’ll think of Addy – her way of saying she’s still here.
A funeral for Addy is being held Saturday, July 16 at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate in Guelph at 10:00 a.m. for family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Centre Wellington District High School at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Addy’s family is asking people to consider donating to the SickKids fundraiser on behalf of Team Addy.
