Elmira teen heading to Lifesaving World Championships
An Elmira teen is heading to Australia to compete in the Lifesaving World Championships.
The 17-year-old spoke with CTV News before she left to compete for Canada’s National Youth Lifesaving team.
"It feels great,” said Izzy Speiran. “I worked really hard for it. It's a hard sport to get selected in. There's only six girls who go from all across Canada, so I feel pretty lucky to be picked."
"I'm so excited for her,” said her mother Cheryl.
Speiran is the only girl from Ontario on the starting roster for the youth team.
At the championships, athletes will perform various lifeguard tasks.
Speiran competes in the craft or surf discipline, where she simulates a rescue on open water and return to the beach.
Izzy Speiran picks up a lifesaving practice dummy at the Woolwich Memorial Centre on Aug. 16, 2024. (Colton Wiens/CTV News)
"I do a lot of work with the boards and the skis. Skis are kind of similar to kayaks," she explained.
Speiran has always been a talented swimmer. The teen works as a lifeguard and holds multiple records with the Woolwich Wave Swim Team.
She was exposed to lifesaving sports when her family took a trip to Port Elgin to see the provincial finals.
"We went over to watch with her and her brother, and they were both hooked on it," Cheryl recalled.
Izzy Speiran in the water. (Courtesy: Scott Speiran)
Speiran took up lifesaving sports as a way to cross-train for tennis, but then started winning lifesaving competitions and moved up the ranks. Most recently, she won three gold medals and three silver medals in the open division at provincials.
Because her sport requires big equipment, she spends her summers training on the open water in Port Elgin.
"It's a pretty small sport,” she said. “It's definitely bigger on the coast where you have the oceans, so big in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, British Columbia, that sort of thing, and obviously very big in Australia. So yeah, it's hard to come by in Ontario."
Speiran will take part in eight competitions over five days at the world championships, which start on Aug. 20. She’s heading out a little early to Australia, in hopes of getting some experience in the ocean before the races start.
"You're going up against Australians, New Zealanders. It's pretty tough, but I'm just hoping to do my best, make a couple of finals basically, which is like top eight or top 16.”
Izzy Speiran dives into the water. (Courtesy: Scott Speiran)
Outside of lifesaving sports, Speiran has a busy life. She was on her school council, was a lifeguard in town and played tennis and badminton. The teen also just graduated from Elmira District Secondary School and is enrolled at McMaster University for the Midwifery program in the fall.
"It's pretty cool. I'm not surprised that she is entering into a health care field because health and wellness and helping people is a big part of her makeup," Cheryl said.
Speiran gets back from the world championships on Labour Day, and then starts school the next day.
"There's a few hoops we have to jump through with McMaster in order to be able to do that,” Cheryl explained. “My husband and I are moving her in and getting her student card. Classes literally start on the Tuesday after Labour Day. She's going to hit the ground running. So if we can make her life a little easier, why not?"
Next year, Speiran is hoping to make Canada’s National Open Team.
"Just doing my best to get selected again," she said.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario's top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Ukrainian forces left a path of destruction in Russia operation
A trail of destruction lies in the path that Ukrainian forces carved on their risky incursion into Russia, blasting through the border and eventually into the town of Sudzha, where Associated Press journalists travelled Friday on a Ukrainian government-organized trip.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Victoria mayor slams B.C. premier's comments on firefighter suspension
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Boy pleads guilty to murder in stabbing death of 12-year-old girl in Toronto apartment
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
Boris Panovski, previously convicted in the shooting death of a competing dog owner, has been found not guilty in a re-trial.
-
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
-
Assault charges laid following incident at Sarnia encampment
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.
Windsor
-
Algae bloom test on Lake St. Clair exceeds acceptable limit
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.
-
Municipalities call for a shelter solution
Ontario municipalities say there were 1,400 encampments last year and the City of Windsor is not immune.
-
County Road 2, Belle River, closed due to collision
County Road 2 in Belle River is closed between St. Clair Road and County Road 31 following a collision.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
-
Man accused of assaulting doctor, threatening nurse after crash on Hwy 400
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Ottawa
-
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO withdraw from Capital Pride parade
The Ottawa Hospital and CHEO are the latest organizations to withdraw from the annual Capital Pride parade following organizers pledging solidarity with Palestinians in a statement earlier this month.
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
OPP helicopter helps police stop motorcyclist speeding 150 km/h on Hwy. 417
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
Toronto
-
Several EB lanes of Hwy. 401 between Yonge and Bayview closed due to collision, fuel spill
Several eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Toronto are closed due to a diesel spill following a collision.
-
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario's top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
-
Several Pusateri's Fine Foods grocery stores closing amid bankruptcy proceedings
Pusateri's Fine Foods is consolidating all of its operations down to its flagship grocery store, while the remaining branches commence bankruptcy proceedings that will shutter their doors permanently.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
Major water main break in Montreal telling of ageing infrastructure, says expert
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
-
Days before school year begins, more than 5,700 teaching positions unfilled in Quebec
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
-
'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
-
Theft at 'epidemic levels' says construction business owner
A construction business owner said thieves are constantly stealing from his construction sites, costing him $15,000 this year alone. The thefts are taking place even when his employees are present.
-
'We failed': Manitoba health authority admits to error that led to burial mix-up
A northern Manitoba First Nations community and the province's health authority are searching for answers after a family received -- and buried -- the remains of the wrong person.
Calgary
-
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
-
Calgary's university residences unable to accommodate many incoming students
Just weeks before the fall semester, adequate shelter is still on the back-to-school list for many...
Edmonton
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.
-
Major road closures in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday for the Edmonton Marathon
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver activist appears on Iranian TV months after rally arrest
A B.C. activist has appeared on Iranian state television months after an investigation into hate speech during a Vancouver rally.
-
'There needs to be changes': Downtown Vancouver store fed up after spending $300K to fight constant crime
The owners of a thrift store on Vancouver's Granville strip are fed up after spending $300,000 to fight off what they describe as escalating crime over the past three years.
-
This Whistler mansion just hit the market for $25.5M
The latest mega-mansion to hit the market in Whistler, B.C., is the most expensive residential listing within a Canadian mountain resort town, according to its listing agent.