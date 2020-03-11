KITCHENER -- A spring tradition that draws tens of thousands of people to Elmira is being cancelled this year over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers of the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival announced the decision on Wednesday evening, saying they had unanimously voted to cancel the festival, after a “thorough risk assessment as recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada”.

“It is with great sadness that the committee of the Elmira Maple Syrup Festival, one of the biggest community fundraisers in Waterloo Region, has decided to cancel the festival following the afternoon announcement of the COVID-19 global pandemic, from the World Health Organization (WHO)”, reads a release issued by festival organizers.

“We are making a decision tonight, and ultimately it comes down to public safety. In our 56th year, this is not the time to be rolling the dice and hope that we’re doing the right thing. This is about protecting people, and family, and right now there are too many risks.”

The festival was scheduled to take place on April 4 in downtown Elmira.

“It is a difficult decision, but we need to think with our heads, not our hearts,” the release said.

“Our direction is now looking at new ways to support the Elmira Community and Waterloo Region.”

The committee is scheduled to meet on March 18th to discuss “the best way to support the community, and organizations in need”.