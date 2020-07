KITCHENER -- A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a senior’s residence in Guelph.

Public Health for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph say eight staff members have tested positive for the virus at The Village of Riverside Glen.

None of them showed any symptoms of COVID-19.

According to new numbers, released by public health on Friday, there are no active cases among residents at the home.

The Elliott Community Long-Term Care Home in Guelph is also dealing with an outbreak after one staff member contracted COVID-19.

Outbreaks are declared when there is more than one confirmed case at a long-term care or retirement home.