Four men have taken responsibility for egging and damaging houses in the area of Candlewood Drive and Ryde Road in Guelph.

Guelph police say six men came forward on Thursday, included those in the released photos.

Those responsible are working with police and the victims to come to a resolution.

On Wednesday around 10:00 p.m., police were called to the area after numerous houses were egged.