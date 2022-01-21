Eastwood Collegiate Institute reopening Monday after water main break
Crews work to fix a watermain break at Eastwood Collegiate Insitute (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -
The Waterloo Region District School Board says Eastwood Collegiate Institute in Kitchener is reopening Monday, after a water main break closed the school on Friday.
In a tweet posted Sunday, the school board said crews addressed the issue and thanked all the staff for their hard work.
Students switched to online learning while the school was closed on Friday, but will return to in-person learning on Monday.