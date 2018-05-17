

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Thursday evening following a collision in Kitchener.

The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Westmount Road between Highland Road and Victoria Street.

It involved an SUV and an e-bike. The driver of the e-bike, a 59-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to hospital with what police described as “relatively minor” injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police Sgt. Mark Hammer said the driver of the SUV left the scene of the crash, then later returned and was placed under arrest.

The SUV driver, a 25-year-old man from Kitchener, is expected to face charges in connection with the collision.

Westmount was closed in the area for about two hours.