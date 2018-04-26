

CTV Kitchener





A Brantford man was driving with twice as much alcohol in his blood as legally allowed, police say.

Brantford police say an officer noticed a vehicle speeding, weaving between lanes and stopping for a green light on Dunsdon street early Thursday morning.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and placed its driver under arrest.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving. He also lost his vehicle for seven days and his driver’s licence for 90 days.