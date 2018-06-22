

CTV Kitchener





A drum circle was held in Kitchener on Thursday to mark National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The event was held in Victoria Park and featured traditional Indigenous music and dancing.

The goal of the drum circle was to celebrate and honour Indigenous people in Waterloo Region.

The celebration was put on in partnership with Wilfrid Laurier University and Conestoga College.

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates Indigenous culture and heritage and is marked annually on June 21, the summer solstice.