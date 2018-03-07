Featured
Drugs, guns, $25,000 worth of stolen items seized from Cambridge home
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 5:44PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 8, 2018 6:17AM EST
Drugs, weapons and suspected stolen goods were seized from a home in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police officers executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Church Street in the Preston area.
Allegedly seized by officers were suspected fentanyl, cocaine, meth, prohibited weapons, replica guns and about $25,000 worth of what is believed to be stolen property.
A man and a woman were taken into custody.