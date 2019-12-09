KITCHENER -- A large amount of suspected drugs and cash were seized by Waterloo Regional Police on Sunday night.

Officials say a stolen vehicle was went into a RIDE program at Homer Watson Boulevard and Doon South Drive in Kitchener around 11 p.m.

According to police, everyone in the vehicle was arrested and the driver’s license was suspended after testing positive for cannabis.

A 20-year-old man from Oakville and an 18-year-old man from Nobleton were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and distribution of cannabis.

None of those involved were named by police.