Driveway market returns to Elora to support The Grove
Thrifting with Jodi has brought back a marketplace to an Elora driveway.
The second event was hosted at the owner's childhood home on Sunday in support of The Grove, a space for youth to receive mental health and wellness supports.
"Jodi is my sister and she was looking for a local organization that she could support," said Stacey Bird, a mental health clinician and The Grove. "We just love the idea of being able to combine our two passions, my passion for youth mental health and Jodi's passion for small business entrepreneurship."
Jodi was one of 16 vendors sharing thrifts, clothes, and art.
"They'll buy it from me, they'll give it back to me, I'll resell it, so I started Thrifting With Jodi that way," said Jodi Bird. "I love to plan stuff. I love doing events. I used to do driveway markets with just my stuff and then I wanted to make it bigger and better, so I invited everyone else to come along."
Attendees could also get permanent jewelry welded on or go on a horse drawn carriage.
