Snow and strong winds are causing problems for drivers in Lambton County.

Some stretches of Highway 402 between London and Sarnia have been reduced to one lane due to blowing snow from farmer’s fields.

Sarnia, Lambton County and Chatham-Kent are being warned about the possibility of snow squalls starting Sunday and through to Monday.

Those areas could also get 10 to 15 centimeters of snow within a 12-hour period.

Environment Canada says visibility may be reduced to near zero due to winds gusting at 60 km/h.