Drivers dealing with blowing snow, snow squalls
Blowing snow on Highway 402 west of London. (OPP)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, January 20, 2019 1:49PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 20, 2019 2:55PM EST
Snow and strong winds are causing problems for drivers in Lambton County.
Some stretches of Highway 402 between London and Sarnia have been reduced to one lane due to blowing snow from farmer’s fields.
Sarnia, Lambton County and Chatham-Kent are being warned about the possibility of snow squalls starting Sunday and through to Monday.
Those areas could also get 10 to 15 centimeters of snow within a 12-hour period.
Environment Canada says visibility may be reduced to near zero due to winds gusting at 60 km/h.
VISIBILTY REDUCED - #Hwy402 west of Strathroy with blowing snow. Roads snow covered and slippery all the way to Sarnia. #OPP need all drivers to turn on all their lighting systems and to #slowdown & #PayAttention. #SeeSnowGoSlow ^es pic.twitter.com/xKcBwsf9t1— OPP West (@OPP_WR) January 20, 2019