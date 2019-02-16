

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph resident is sounding the alarm after her car wheels were caught in a massive pothole and trapped on railway tracks.

Tracy Billing and daughter Mikayla were able to escape unharmed at Speedvale Avenue and Edinburg in Guelph, but the vehicle was badly damaged.

The car dipped into the pothole in between railway tracks, airbags deployed, and the windshield was smashed.

“We heard this huge bang and felt like the car literally broke,” said Mikayla, who was driving at the time.

The signs warned of rough road ahead, but the Billings say they weren’t expecting this.

“We were both scared,” said Tracy. “We screamed because we were not sure what was happening.”

The road was blocked to vehicle traffic on Thursday night as the city and CN were on site Friday to patch it up.

It was reopened by mid-afternoon, but the city says CN and municipal crews will be back next week to make permanent repairs.

Train traffic will be halted in the area during this time.

"Generally, potholes are repaired by the local road authority with the assistance of CN,” said Alexandre Boule, senior advisor of media relations for CN in a statement. “In this case, CN proactively repaired the pothole to avoid further incidents for the time being."

I’m not letting this slide,” said Tracy billing. “I am going to be pursuing legal action.”

Mikayla says, as a young driver, the experience has been traumatizing.

The Billings are now driving a rental car while their insurance company handles their claim.